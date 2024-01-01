50 Brunei dollars to US dollars

Convert BND to USD at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = $0.7474 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:06
BND to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

USD
1 BND to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.76140.7809
Low0.74280.7428
Average0.75320.7638
Change-1.59%-2.07%
1 BND to USD stats

The performance of BND to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7614 and a 30 day low of 0.7428. This means the 30 day average was 0.7532. The change for BND to USD was -1.59.

The performance of BND to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7809 and a 90 day low of 0.7428. This means the 90 day average was 0.7638. The change for BND to USD was -2.07.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9441.3961.69118.0461.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.4791.79219.1251.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9290.9591.0970.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.670.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / US Dollar
1 BND0.74741 USD
5 BND3.73706 USD
10 BND7.47412 USD
20 BND14.94824 USD
50 BND37.37060 USD
100 BND74.74120 USD
250 BND186.85300 USD
500 BND373.70600 USD
1000 BND747.41200 USD
2000 BND1,494.82400 USD
5000 BND3,737.06000 USD
10000 BND7,474.12000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 USD1.33795 BND
5 USD6.68975 BND
10 USD13.37950 BND
20 USD26.75900 BND
50 USD66.89750 BND
100 USD133.79500 BND
250 USD334.48750 BND
500 USD668.97500 BND
1000 USD1,337.95000 BND
2000 USD2,675.90000 BND
5000 USD6,689.75000 BND
10000 USD13,379.50000 BND