US dollar to Brunei dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Brunei dollars is currently 1.327 today, reflecting a 0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.192% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Brunei dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.346 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 1.325 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.346% decrease in value.