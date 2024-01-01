New Taiwan dollars to Saudi riyals today

Convert TWD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
114.42 sar

NT$1.000 TWD = SR0.1144 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TWD to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11550.1169
Low0.11410.1141
Average0.11470.1155
Change-0.96%-1.23%
1 TWD to SAR stats

The performance of TWD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1155 and a 30 day low of 0.1141. This means the 30 day average was 0.1147. The change for TWD to SAR was -0.96.

The performance of TWD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1169 and a 90 day low of 0.1141. This means the 90 day average was 0.1155. The change for TWD to SAR was -1.23.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 TWD0.11442 SAR
5 TWD0.57210 SAR
10 TWD1.14419 SAR
20 TWD2.28838 SAR
50 TWD5.72095 SAR
100 TWD11.44190 SAR
250 TWD28.60475 SAR
500 TWD57.20950 SAR
1000 TWD114.41900 SAR
2000 TWD228.83800 SAR
5000 TWD572.09500 SAR
10000 TWD1,144.19000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SAR8.73981 TWD
5 SAR43.69905 TWD
10 SAR87.39810 TWD
20 SAR174.79620 TWD
50 SAR436.99050 TWD
100 SAR873.98100 TWD
250 SAR2,184.95250 TWD
500 SAR4,369.90500 TWD
1000 SAR8,739.81000 TWD
2000 SAR17,479.62000 TWD
5000 SAR43,699.05000 TWD
10000 SAR87,398.10000 TWD