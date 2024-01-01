2000 Saudi riyals to New Taiwan dollars

Convert SAR to TWD at the real exchange rate

2,000 sar
16,797.46 twd

1.00000 SAR = 8.39873 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855171.081789.67681.462781.649310.9525818.4365
1 GBP1.1693611.2649104.8651.710521.928641.1139121.559
1 USD0.924450.790576182.90361.35231.524740.8806517.044
1 INR0.01115120.009536090.012062210.01631170.01839170.01062260.205588

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SAR8.39873 TWD
5 SAR41.99365 TWD
10 SAR83.98730 TWD
20 SAR167.97460 TWD
50 SAR419.93650 TWD
100 SAR839.87300 TWD
250 SAR2099.68250 TWD
500 SAR4199.36500 TWD
1000 SAR8398.73000 TWD
2000 SAR16797.46000 TWD
5000 SAR41993.65000 TWD
10000 SAR83987.30000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 TWD0.11907 SAR
5 TWD0.59533 SAR
10 TWD1.19066 SAR
20 TWD2.38132 SAR
50 TWD5.95330 SAR
100 TWD11.90660 SAR
250 TWD29.76650 SAR
500 TWD59.53300 SAR
1000 TWD119.06600 SAR
2000 TWD238.13200 SAR
5000 TWD595.33000 SAR
10000 TWD1190.66000 SAR