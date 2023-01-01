20 New Taiwan dollars to Saudi riyals

Convert TWD to SAR at the real exchange rate

20 twd
2.32 sar

1.00000 TWD = 0.11620 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:15 UTC
TWD to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.052387.57771.443551.652090.9617518.8924
1GBP1.155411.2158101.1851.667831.908781.1112121.8277
1USD0.95030.822504183.2251.37181.569980.9139517.9534
1INR0.01141840.009882890.012015610.0164830.01886430.01098170.215721

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 TWD0.11620 SAR
5 TWD0.58100 SAR
10 TWD1.16200 SAR
20 TWD2.32400 SAR
50 TWD5.81000 SAR
100 TWD11.62000 SAR
250 TWD29.05000 SAR
500 TWD58.10000 SAR
1000 TWD116.20000 SAR
2000 TWD232.40000 SAR
5000 TWD581.00000 SAR
10000 TWD1162.00000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SAR8.60582 TWD
5 SAR43.02910 TWD
10 SAR86.05820 TWD
20 SAR172.11640 TWD
50 SAR430.29100 TWD
100 SAR860.58200 TWD
250 SAR2151.45500 TWD
500 SAR4302.91000 TWD
1000 SAR8605.82000 TWD
2000 SAR17211.64000 TWD
5000 SAR43029.10000 TWD
10000 SAR86058.20000 TWD