1 New Taiwan dollar to Saudi riyals

Convert TWD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1 twd
0.12 sar

1.00000 TWD = 0.11620 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TWD to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.052487.60911.443681.651990.9618518.8947
1GBP1.1553311.2159101.221.667971.908641.1112621.8301
1USD0.95020.822436183.2471.37181.569740.91417.9539
1INR0.01141430.009879470.012012410.01647870.01885640.01097940.21567

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 TWD0.11620 SAR
5 TWD0.58098 SAR
10 TWD1.16197 SAR
20 TWD2.32394 SAR
50 TWD5.80985 SAR
100 TWD11.61970 SAR
250 TWD29.04925 SAR
500 TWD58.09850 SAR
1000 TWD116.19700 SAR
2000 TWD232.39400 SAR
5000 TWD580.98500 SAR
10000 TWD1161.97000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SAR8.60609 TWD
5 SAR43.03045 TWD
10 SAR86.06090 TWD
20 SAR172.12180 TWD
50 SAR430.30450 TWD
100 SAR860.60900 TWD
250 SAR2151.52250 TWD
500 SAR4303.04500 TWD
1000 SAR8606.09000 TWD
2000 SAR17212.18000 TWD
5000 SAR43030.45000 TWD
10000 SAR86060.90000 TWD