New Taiwan dollars to Romanian leus today

Convert TWD to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
138.93 ron

NT$1.000 TWD = L0.1389 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:28
We can't send money between these currencies

TWD to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14150.1438
Low0.13890.1389
Average0.13990.1417
Change-1.72%-2.83%
1 TWD to RON stats

The performance of TWD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1415 and a 30 day low of 0.1389. This means the 30 day average was 0.1399. The change for TWD to RON was -1.72.

The performance of TWD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1438 and a 90 day low of 0.1389. This means the 90 day average was 0.1417. The change for TWD to RON was -2.83.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 TWD0.13893 RON
5 TWD0.69464 RON
10 TWD1.38928 RON
20 TWD2.77856 RON
50 TWD6.94640 RON
100 TWD13.89280 RON
250 TWD34.73200 RON
500 TWD69.46400 RON
1000 TWD138.92800 RON
2000 TWD277.85600 RON
5000 TWD694.64000 RON
10000 TWD1,389.28000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / New Taiwan Dollar
1 RON7.19798 TWD
5 RON35.98990 TWD
10 RON71.97980 TWD
20 RON143.95960 TWD
50 RON359.89900 TWD
100 RON719.79800 TWD
250 RON1,799.49500 TWD
500 RON3,598.99000 TWD
1000 RON7,197.98000 TWD
2000 RON14,395.96000 TWD
5000 RON35,989.90000 TWD
10000 RON71,979.80000 TWD