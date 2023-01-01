1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Romanian leus

Convert TWD to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
146.49 ron

1.00000 TWD = 0.14649 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:10 UTC
TWD to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 TWD0.14649 RON
5 TWD0.73245 RON
10 TWD1.46489 RON
20 TWD2.92978 RON
50 TWD7.32445 RON
100 TWD14.64890 RON
250 TWD36.62225 RON
500 TWD73.24450 RON
1000 TWD146.48900 RON
2000 TWD292.97800 RON
5000 TWD732.44500 RON
10000 TWD1464.89000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / New Taiwan Dollar
1 RON6.82643 TWD
5 RON34.13215 TWD
10 RON68.26430 TWD
20 RON136.52860 TWD
50 RON341.32150 TWD
100 RON682.64300 TWD
250 RON1706.60750 TWD
500 RON3413.21500 TWD
1000 RON6826.43000 TWD
2000 RON13652.86000 TWD
5000 RON34132.15000 TWD
10000 RON68264.30000 TWD