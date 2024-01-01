New Taiwan dollars to Moldovan leus today

Convert TWD to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
538.76 mdl

NT$1.000 TWD = L0.5388 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
TWD to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54900.5521
Low0.53620.5362
Average0.54100.5450
Change-1.86%-1.11%
1 TWD to MDL stats

The performance of TWD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5490 and a 30 day low of 0.5362. This means the 30 day average was 0.5410. The change for TWD to MDL was -1.86.

The performance of TWD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5521 and a 90 day low of 0.5362. This means the 90 day average was 0.5450. The change for TWD to MDL was -1.11.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.2750.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0481.1635.889109.6460.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7761.9719.981185.8291.171
1 CAD0.720.9540.56311.115.621104.6540.66

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 TWD0.53876 MDL
5 TWD2.69379 MDL
10 TWD5.38757 MDL
20 TWD10.77514 MDL
50 TWD26.93785 MDL
100 TWD53.87570 MDL
250 TWD134.68925 MDL
500 TWD269.37850 MDL
1000 TWD538.75700 MDL
2000 TWD1,077.51400 MDL
5000 TWD2,693.78500 MDL
10000 TWD5,387.57000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MDL1.85612 TWD
5 MDL9.28060 TWD
10 MDL18.56120 TWD
20 MDL37.12240 TWD
50 MDL92.80600 TWD
100 MDL185.61200 TWD
250 MDL464.03000 TWD
500 MDL928.06000 TWD
1000 MDL1,856.12000 TWD
2000 MDL3,712.24000 TWD
5000 MDL9,280.60000 TWD
10000 MDL18,561.20000 TWD