10 Moldovan leus to New Taiwan dollars

Convert MDL to TWD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = NT$1.785 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
MDL to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TWD
1 MDL to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.81231.8578
Low1.78481.7848
Average1.79721.8223
Change-0.84%-2.79%
1 MDL to TWD stats

The performance of MDL to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8123 and a 30 day low of 1.7848. This means the 30 day average was 1.7972. The change for MDL to TWD was -0.84.

The performance of MDL to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8578 and a 90 day low of 1.7848. This means the 90 day average was 1.8223. The change for MDL to TWD was -2.79.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MDL1.78483 TWD
5 MDL8.92415 TWD
10 MDL17.84830 TWD
20 MDL35.69660 TWD
50 MDL89.24150 TWD
100 MDL178.48300 TWD
250 MDL446.20750 TWD
500 MDL892.41500 TWD
1000 MDL1,784.83000 TWD
2000 MDL3,569.66000 TWD
5000 MDL8,924.15000 TWD
10000 MDL17,848.30000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 TWD0.56028 MDL
5 TWD2.80139 MDL
10 TWD5.60277 MDL
20 TWD11.20554 MDL
50 TWD28.01385 MDL
100 TWD56.02770 MDL
250 TWD140.06925 MDL
500 TWD280.13850 MDL
1000 TWD560.27700 MDL
2000 TWD1,120.55400 MDL
5000 TWD2,801.38500 MDL
10000 TWD5,602.77000 MDL