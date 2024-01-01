New Taiwan dollars to South Korean wons today
Convert TWD to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 TWD to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|42.6027
|43.0523
|Low
|41.4036
|41.4036
|Average
|42.1902
|42.3760
|Change
|-2.06%
|-0.90%
|View full history
1 TWD to KRW stats
The performance of TWD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 42.6027 and a 30 day low of 41.4036. This means the 30 day average was 42.1902. The change for TWD to KRW was -2.06.
The performance of TWD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.0523 and a 90 day low of 41.4036. This means the 90 day average was 42.3760. The change for TWD to KRW was -0.90.
|Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 TWD
|41.55610 KRW
|5 TWD
|207.78050 KRW
|10 TWD
|415.56100 KRW
|20 TWD
|831.12200 KRW
|50 TWD
|2,077.80500 KRW
|100 TWD
|4,155.61000 KRW
|250 TWD
|10,389.02500 KRW
|500 TWD
|20,778.05000 KRW
|1000 TWD
|41,556.10000 KRW
|2000 TWD
|83,112.20000 KRW
|5000 TWD
|207,780.50000 KRW
|10000 TWD
|415,561.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / New Taiwan Dollar
|1 KRW
|0.02406 TWD
|5 KRW
|0.12032 TWD
|10 KRW
|0.24064 TWD
|20 KRW
|0.48128 TWD
|50 KRW
|1.20320 TWD
|100 KRW
|2.40639 TWD
|250 KRW
|6.01598 TWD
|500 KRW
|12.03195 TWD
|1000 KRW
|24.06390 TWD
|2000 KRW
|48.12780 TWD
|5000 KRW
|120.31950 TWD
|10000 KRW
|240.63900 TWD
|20000 KRW
|481.27800 TWD
|30000 KRW
|721.91700 TWD
|40000 KRW
|962.55600 TWD
|50000 KRW
|1,203.19500 TWD