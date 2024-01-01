New Taiwan dollars to South Korean wons today

Convert TWD to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
41,556 krw

NT$1.000 TWD = ₩41.56 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:25
TWD to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High42.602743.0523
Low41.403641.4036
Average42.190242.3760
Change-2.06%-0.90%
1 TWD to KRW stats

The performance of TWD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 42.6027 and a 30 day low of 41.4036. This means the 30 day average was 42.1902. The change for TWD to KRW was -2.06.

The performance of TWD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.0523 and a 90 day low of 41.4036. This means the 90 day average was 42.3760. The change for TWD to KRW was -0.90.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / South Korean Won
1 TWD41.55610 KRW
5 TWD207.78050 KRW
10 TWD415.56100 KRW
20 TWD831.12200 KRW
50 TWD2,077.80500 KRW
100 TWD4,155.61000 KRW
250 TWD10,389.02500 KRW
500 TWD20,778.05000 KRW
1000 TWD41,556.10000 KRW
2000 TWD83,112.20000 KRW
5000 TWD207,780.50000 KRW
10000 TWD415,561.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KRW0.02406 TWD
5 KRW0.12032 TWD
10 KRW0.24064 TWD
20 KRW0.48128 TWD
50 KRW1.20320 TWD
100 KRW2.40639 TWD
250 KRW6.01598 TWD
500 KRW12.03195 TWD
1000 KRW24.06390 TWD
2000 KRW48.12780 TWD
5000 KRW120.31950 TWD
10000 KRW240.63900 TWD
20000 KRW481.27800 TWD
30000 KRW721.91700 TWD
40000 KRW962.55600 TWD
50000 KRW1,203.19500 TWD