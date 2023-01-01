5000 New Taiwan dollars to South Korean wons

Convert TWD to KRW at the real exchange rate

5,000 twd
208,948 krw

1.00000 TWD = 41.78960 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:22 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TWD to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.052487.57551.443421.651730.961818.8858
1GBP1.155411.21595101.1851.667741.908421.1112721.8208
1USD0.950250.822402183.2151.371551.569490.913917.9455
1INR0.01141870.009882860.012017110.0164820.01886070.01098240.215652

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / South Korean Won
1 TWD41.78960 KRW
5 TWD208.94800 KRW
10 TWD417.89600 KRW
20 TWD835.79200 KRW
50 TWD2089.48000 KRW
100 TWD4178.96000 KRW
250 TWD10447.40000 KRW
500 TWD20894.80000 KRW
1000 TWD41789.60000 KRW
2000 TWD83579.20000 KRW
5000 TWD208948.00000 KRW
10000 TWD417896.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KRW0.02393 TWD
5 KRW0.11965 TWD
10 KRW0.23929 TWD
20 KRW0.47859 TWD
50 KRW1.19647 TWD
100 KRW2.39294 TWD
250 KRW5.98235 TWD
500 KRW11.96470 TWD
1000 KRW23.92940 TWD
2000 KRW47.85880 TWD
5000 KRW119.64700 TWD
10000 KRW239.29400 TWD