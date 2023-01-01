10 New Taiwan dollars to South Korean wons

10 twd
418 krw

1.00000 TWD = 41.78060 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:21 UTC
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / South Korean Won
1 TWD41.78060 KRW
5 TWD208.90300 KRW
10 TWD417.80600 KRW
20 TWD835.61200 KRW
50 TWD2089.03000 KRW
100 TWD4178.06000 KRW
250 TWD10445.15000 KRW
500 TWD20890.30000 KRW
1000 TWD41780.60000 KRW
2000 TWD83561.20000 KRW
5000 TWD208903.00000 KRW
10000 TWD417806.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KRW0.02393 TWD
5 KRW0.11967 TWD
10 KRW0.23935 TWD
20 KRW0.47869 TWD
50 KRW1.19673 TWD
100 KRW2.39346 TWD
250 KRW5.98365 TWD
500 KRW11.96730 TWD
1000 KRW23.93460 TWD
2000 KRW47.86920 TWD
5000 KRW119.67300 TWD
10000 KRW239.34600 TWD