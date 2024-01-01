New Taiwan dollars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert TWD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
3,946 kes

NT$1.000 TWD = Ksh3.946 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TWD to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.05144.1336
Low3.92633.9263
Average3.97104.0046
Change-0.11%-3.68%
1 TWD to KES stats

The performance of TWD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0514 and a 30 day low of 3.9263. This means the 30 day average was 3.9710. The change for TWD to KES was -0.11.

The performance of TWD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1336 and a 90 day low of 3.9263. This means the 90 day average was 4.0046. The change for TWD to KES was -3.68.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5417.805145.290.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0481.1635.889109.6320.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7761.9719.982185.8191.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.6570.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 TWD3.94552 KES
5 TWD19.72760 KES
10 TWD39.45520 KES
20 TWD78.91040 KES
50 TWD197.27600 KES
100 TWD394.55200 KES
250 TWD986.38000 KES
500 TWD1,972.76000 KES
1000 TWD3,945.52000 KES
2000 TWD7,891.04000 KES
5000 TWD19,727.60000 KES
10000 TWD39,455.20000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KES0.25345 TWD
5 KES1.26726 TWD
10 KES2.53452 TWD
20 KES5.06904 TWD
50 KES12.67260 TWD
100 KES25.34520 TWD
250 KES63.36300 TWD
500 KES126.72600 TWD
1000 KES253.45200 TWD
2000 KES506.90400 TWD
5000 KES1,267.26000 TWD
10000 KES2,534.52000 TWD