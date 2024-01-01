New Taiwan dollars to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert TWD to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
493,895 idr

NT$1.000 TWD = Rp493.9 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
TWD to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High501.2930508.1420
Low493.5270493.5270
Average495.9804499.3163
Change-1.48%-0.37%
1 TWD to IDR stats

The performance of TWD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 501.2930 and a 30 day low of 493.5270. This means the 30 day average was 495.9804. The change for TWD to IDR was -1.48.

The performance of TWD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 508.1420 and a 90 day low of 493.5270. This means the 90 day average was 499.3163. The change for TWD to IDR was -0.37.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 TWD493.89500 IDR
5 TWD2,469.47500 IDR
10 TWD4,938.95000 IDR
20 TWD9,877.90000 IDR
50 TWD24,694.75000 IDR
100 TWD49,389.50000 IDR
250 TWD123,473.75000 IDR
500 TWD246,947.50000 IDR
1000 TWD493,895.00000 IDR
2000 TWD987,790.00000 IDR
5000 TWD2,469,475.00000 IDR
10000 TWD4,938,950.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / New Taiwan Dollar
1 IDR0.00202 TWD
5 IDR0.01012 TWD
10 IDR0.02025 TWD
20 IDR0.04049 TWD
50 IDR0.10124 TWD
100 IDR0.20247 TWD
250 IDR0.50618 TWD
500 IDR1.01236 TWD
1000 IDR2.02472 TWD
2000 IDR4.04944 TWD
5000 IDR10.12360 TWD
10000 IDR20.24720 TWD