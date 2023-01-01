10 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

10000 twd
4834190 idr

1.00000 TWD = 483.41900 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:6 UTC
TWD to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 IDR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.052687.59841.443381.650750.961718.8786
1GBP1.1555411.21625101.2181.667781.907391.1112821.8137
1USD0.950.822199183.2211.371251.568260.9136517.9352
1INR0.01141570.009879710.012016210.01647720.01884450.01097860.215513

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 TWD483.41900 IDR
5 TWD2417.09500 IDR
10 TWD4834.19000 IDR
20 TWD9668.38000 IDR
50 TWD24170.95000 IDR
100 TWD48341.90000 IDR
250 TWD120854.75000 IDR
500 TWD241709.50000 IDR
1000 TWD483419.00000 IDR
2000 TWD966838.00000 IDR
5000 TWD2417095.00000 IDR
10000 TWD4834190.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / New Taiwan Dollar
1 IDR0.00207 TWD
5 IDR0.01034 TWD
10 IDR0.02069 TWD
20 IDR0.04137 TWD
50 IDR0.10343 TWD
100 IDR0.20686 TWD
250 IDR0.51715 TWD
500 IDR1.03430 TWD
1000 IDR2.06860 TWD
2000 IDR4.13720 TWD
5000 IDR10.34300 TWD
10000 IDR20.68600 TWD