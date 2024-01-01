New Taiwan dollars to Haitian gourdes today

Convert TWD to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
4,001.19 htg

NT$1.000 TWD = G4.001 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:23
TWD to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.06724.1166
Low3.99173.9917
Average4.02534.0660
Change-1.62%-2.03%
1 TWD to HTG stats

The performance of TWD to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0672 and a 30 day low of 3.9917. This means the 30 day average was 4.0253. The change for TWD to HTG was -1.62.

The performance of TWD to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1166 and a 90 day low of 3.9917. This means the 90 day average was 4.0660. The change for TWD to HTG was -2.03.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5417.805145.3450.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1635.889109.6650.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9719.98185.8531.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.6970.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Haitian gourdes

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 TWD4.00119 HTG
5 TWD20.00595 HTG
10 TWD40.01190 HTG
20 TWD80.02380 HTG
50 TWD200.05950 HTG
100 TWD400.11900 HTG
250 TWD1,000.29750 HTG
500 TWD2,000.59500 HTG
1000 TWD4,001.19000 HTG
2000 TWD8,002.38000 HTG
5000 TWD20,005.95000 HTG
10000 TWD40,011.90000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / New Taiwan Dollar
1 HTG0.24993 TWD
5 HTG1.24963 TWD
10 HTG2.49926 TWD
20 HTG4.99852 TWD
50 HTG12.49630 TWD
100 HTG24.99260 TWD
250 HTG62.48150 TWD
500 HTG124.96300 TWD
1000 HTG249.92600 TWD
2000 HTG499.85200 TWD
5000 HTG1,249.63000 TWD
10000 HTG2,499.26000 TWD