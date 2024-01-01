New Taiwan dollars to Brazilian reais today

Convert TWD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
174.64 brl

NT$1.000 TWD = R$0.1746 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17560.1756
Low0.16620.1568
Average0.17010.1660
Change3.86%11.41%
View full history

1 TWD to BRL stats

The performance of TWD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1756 and a 30 day low of 0.1662. This means the 30 day average was 0.1701. The change for TWD to BRL was 3.86.

The performance of TWD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1756 and a 90 day low of 0.1568. This means the 90 day average was 0.1660. The change for TWD to BRL was 11.41.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5417.805145.2650.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1635.889109.5970.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.979.979185.7291.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.6310.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 TWD0.17464 BRL
5 TWD0.87321 BRL
10 TWD1.74641 BRL
20 TWD3.49282 BRL
50 TWD8.73205 BRL
100 TWD17.46410 BRL
250 TWD43.66025 BRL
500 TWD87.32050 BRL
1000 TWD174.64100 BRL
2000 TWD349.28200 BRL
5000 TWD873.20500 BRL
10000 TWD1,746.41000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BRL5.72604 TWD
5 BRL28.63020 TWD
10 BRL57.26040 TWD
20 BRL114.52080 TWD
50 BRL286.30200 TWD
100 BRL572.60400 TWD
250 BRL1,431.51000 TWD
500 BRL2,863.02000 TWD
1000 BRL5,726.04000 TWD
2000 BRL11,452.08000 TWD
5000 BRL28,630.20000 TWD
10000 BRL57,260.40000 TWD