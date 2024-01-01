New Taiwan dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert TWD to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
54.63 bam

NT$1.000 TWD = KM0.05463 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
TWD to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05560.0565
Low0.05460.0546
Average0.05500.0557
Change-1.69%-2.79%
1 TWD to BAM stats

The performance of TWD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0556 and a 30 day low of 0.0546. This means the 30 day average was 0.0550. The change for TWD to BAM was -1.69.

The performance of TWD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0565 and a 90 day low of 0.0546. This means the 90 day average was 0.0557. The change for TWD to BAM was -2.79.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3260.7821.3881.5427.805145.250.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1635.888109.5810.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9719.979185.7091.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.1115.621104.6130.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 TWD0.05463 BAM
5 TWD0.27314 BAM
10 TWD0.54629 BAM
20 TWD1.09257 BAM
50 TWD2.73144 BAM
100 TWD5.46287 BAM
250 TWD13.65718 BAM
500 TWD27.31435 BAM
1000 TWD54.62870 BAM
2000 TWD109.25740 BAM
5000 TWD273.14350 BAM
10000 TWD546.28700 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BAM18.30540 TWD
5 BAM91.52700 TWD
10 BAM183.05400 TWD
20 BAM366.10800 TWD
50 BAM915.27000 TWD
100 BAM1,830.54000 TWD
250 BAM4,576.35000 TWD
500 BAM9,152.70000 TWD
1000 BAM18,305.40000 TWD
2000 BAM36,610.80000 TWD
5000 BAM91,527.00000 TWD
10000 BAM183,054.00000 TWD