New Taiwan dollars to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert TWD to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
51.81 azn

NT$1.000 TWD = man.0.05181 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
TWD to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05230.0530
Low0.05170.0517
Average0.05200.0523
Change-0.99%-1.33%
1 TWD to AZN stats

The performance of TWD to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0523 and a 30 day low of 0.0517. This means the 30 day average was 0.0520. The change for TWD to AZN was -0.99.

The performance of TWD to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0530 and a 90 day low of 0.0517. This means the 90 day average was 0.0523. The change for TWD to AZN was -1.33.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3260.7821.3881.5427.805145.250.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1635.888109.5810.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9719.979185.7091.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.1115.621104.6130.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 TWD0.05181 AZN
5 TWD0.25903 AZN
10 TWD0.51806 AZN
20 TWD1.03611 AZN
50 TWD2.59028 AZN
100 TWD5.18056 AZN
250 TWD12.95140 AZN
500 TWD25.90280 AZN
1000 TWD51.80560 AZN
2000 TWD103.61120 AZN
5000 TWD259.02800 AZN
10000 TWD518.05600 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AZN19.30290 TWD
5 AZN96.51450 TWD
10 AZN193.02900 TWD
20 AZN386.05800 TWD
50 AZN965.14500 TWD
100 AZN1,930.29000 TWD
250 AZN4,825.72500 TWD
500 AZN9,651.45000 TWD
1000 AZN19,302.90000 TWD
2000 AZN38,605.80000 TWD
5000 AZN96,514.50000 TWD
10000 AZN193,029.00000 TWD