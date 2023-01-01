500 Turkish liras to Vanuatu vatus

Convert TRY to VUV at the real exchange rate

500 try
2248 vuv

1.00000 TRY = 4.49518 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:50 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 VUV
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865751.0507587.48021.444261.660480.963518.9035
1GBP1.1550711.2137101.0471.668231.917981.1129121.8351
1USD0.95170.823927183.2551.37451.580280.9169517.9905
1INR0.01143120.009896420.012011310.01650950.01898120.01101380.216089

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Vanuatu Vatu
1 TRY4.49518 VUV
5 TRY22.47590 VUV
10 TRY44.95180 VUV
20 TRY89.90360 VUV
50 TRY224.75900 VUV
100 TRY449.51800 VUV
250 TRY1123.79500 VUV
500 TRY2247.59000 VUV
1000 TRY4495.18000 VUV
2000 TRY8990.36000 VUV
5000 TRY22475.90000 VUV
10000 TRY44951.80000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Turkish Lira
1 VUV0.22246 TRY
5 VUV1.11230 TRY
10 VUV2.22460 TRY
20 VUV4.44920 TRY
50 VUV11.12300 TRY
100 VUV22.24600 TRY
250 VUV55.61500 TRY
500 VUV111.23000 TRY
1000 VUV222.46000 TRY
2000 VUV444.92000 TRY
5000 VUV1112.30000 TRY
10000 VUV2224.60000 TRY