500 Turkish liras to Netherlands Antillean guilders
Convert TRY to ANG at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Turkish liras to Netherlands Antillean guilders
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Turkish liras
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Turkish Lira
|1 ANG
|15.29740 TRY
|5 ANG
|76.48700 TRY
|10 ANG
|152.97400 TRY
|20 ANG
|305.94800 TRY
|50 ANG
|764.87000 TRY
|100 ANG
|1529.74000 TRY
|250 ANG
|3824.35000 TRY
|500 ANG
|7648.70000 TRY
|1000 ANG
|15297.40000 TRY
|2000 ANG
|30594.80000 TRY
|5000 ANG
|76487.00000 TRY
|10000 ANG
|152974.00000 TRY