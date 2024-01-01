Tongan paʻangas to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert TOP to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
1,155,300 tzs

T$1.000 TOP = tzs1,155 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TOP to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,158.45001,158.4500
Low1,120.49001,093.3000
Average1,141.04631,124.7019
Change0.88%4.06%
1 TOP to TZS stats

The performance of TOP to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,158.4500 and a 30 day low of 1,120.4900. This means the 30 day average was 1,141.0463. The change for TOP to TZS was 0.88.

The performance of TOP to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,158.4500 and a 90 day low of 1,093.3000. This means the 90 day average was 1,124.7019. The change for TOP to TZS was 4.06.

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Tanzanian Shilling
1 TOP1,155.30000 TZS
5 TOP5,776.50000 TZS
10 TOP11,553.00000 TZS
20 TOP23,106.00000 TZS
50 TOP57,765.00000 TZS
100 TOP115,530.00000 TZS
250 TOP288,825.00000 TZS
500 TOP577,650.00000 TZS
1000 TOP1,155,300.00000 TZS
2000 TOP2,310,600.00000 TZS
5000 TOP5,776,500.00000 TZS
10000 TOP11,553,000.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Tongan Paʻanga
1 TZS0.00087 TOP
5 TZS0.00433 TOP
10 TZS0.00866 TOP
20 TZS0.01731 TOP
50 TZS0.04328 TOP
100 TZS0.08656 TOP
250 TZS0.21639 TOP
500 TZS0.43279 TOP
1000 TZS0.86557 TOP
2000 TZS1.73115 TOP
5000 TZS4.32787 TOP
10000 TZS8.65573 TOP