5 Tanzanian shillings to Tongan paʻangas

Convert TZS to TOP at the real exchange rate

5 tzs
0.00 top

1.00000 TZS = 0.00095 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:34 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 TOP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.051387.51271.44681.658460.964118.913
1GBP1.1532711.21245100.9271.668571.912681.1118721.8121
1USD0.95120.824776183.24241.37621.577540.917117.9901
1INR0.01142690.009908130.012013110.01653240.01895110.01101720.216117

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Tongan Paʻanga
1 TZS0.00095 TOP
5 TZS0.00476 TOP
10 TZS0.00953 TOP
20 TZS0.01905 TOP
50 TZS0.04763 TOP
100 TZS0.09525 TOP
250 TZS0.23813 TOP
500 TZS0.47626 TOP
1000 TZS0.95252 TOP
2000 TZS1.90504 TOP
5000 TZS4.76260 TOP
10000 TZS9.52521 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Tanzanian Shilling
1 TOP1049.85000 TZS
5 TOP5249.25000 TZS
10 TOP10498.50000 TZS
20 TOP20997.00000 TZS
50 TOP52492.50000 TZS
100 TOP104985.00000 TZS
250 TOP262462.50000 TZS
500 TOP524925.00000 TZS
1000 TOP1049850.00000 TZS
2000 TOP2099700.00000 TZS
5000 TOP5249250.00000 TZS
10000 TOP10498500.00000 TZS