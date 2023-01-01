1 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Tanzanian shillings

Convert TOP to TZS at the real exchange rate

1000 top
1052950 tzs

1.00000 TOP = 1052.95000 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:56 UTC
TOP to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 TZS
Mid market rate

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Tanzanian Shilling
1 TOP1052.95000 TZS
5 TOP5264.75000 TZS
10 TOP10529.50000 TZS
20 TOP21059.00000 TZS
50 TOP52647.50000 TZS
100 TOP105295.00000 TZS
250 TOP263237.50000 TZS
500 TOP526475.00000 TZS
1000 TOP1052950.00000 TZS
2000 TOP2105900.00000 TZS
5000 TOP5264750.00000 TZS
10000 TOP10529500.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Tongan Paʻanga
1 TZS0.00095 TOP
5 TZS0.00475 TOP
10 TZS0.00950 TOP
20 TZS0.01899 TOP
50 TZS0.04749 TOP
100 TZS0.09497 TOP
250 TZS0.23743 TOP
500 TZS0.47486 TOP
1000 TZS0.94972 TOP
2000 TZS1.89943 TOP
5000 TZS4.74859 TOP
10000 TZS9.49717 TOP