Tongan paʻangas to Singapore dollars today

Convert TOP to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
569.78 sgd

T$1.000 TOP = S$0.5698 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:45
TOP to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.58450.5875
Low0.56320.5632
Average0.57410.5771
Change-2.52%-1.81%
1 TOP to SGD stats

The performance of TOP to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5845 and a 30 day low of 0.5632. This means the 30 day average was 0.5741. The change for TOP to SGD was -2.52.

The performance of TOP to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5875 and a 90 day low of 0.5632. This means the 90 day average was 0.5771. The change for TOP to SGD was -1.81.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3371.5141.6770.93421.158
1 GBP1.17211.279107.0761.7751.9661.09524.803
1 USD0.9170.782183.7381.3881.5380.85719.397
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Singapore Dollar
1 TOP0.56978 SGD
5 TOP2.84891 SGD
10 TOP5.69782 SGD
20 TOP11.39564 SGD
50 TOP28.48910 SGD
100 TOP56.97820 SGD
250 TOP142.44550 SGD
500 TOP284.89100 SGD
1000 TOP569.78200 SGD
2000 TOP1,139.56400 SGD
5000 TOP2,848.91000 SGD
10000 TOP5,697.82000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SGD1.75506 TOP
5 SGD8.77530 TOP
10 SGD17.55060 TOP
20 SGD35.10120 TOP
50 SGD87.75300 TOP
100 SGD175.50600 TOP
250 SGD438.76500 TOP
500 SGD877.53000 TOP
1000 SGD1,755.06000 TOP
2000 SGD3,510.12000 TOP
5000 SGD8,775.30000 TOP
10000 SGD17,550.60000 TOP