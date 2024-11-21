1 Singapore dollar to Tongan paʻangas

Convert SGD to TOP at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = T$1.759 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:38
SGD to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TOP
1 SGD to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.79481.8179
Low1.74111.7411
Average1.76041.7747
Change-1.12%-1.65%
1 SGD to TOP stats

The performance of SGD to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7948 and a 30 day low of 1.7411. This means the 30 day average was 1.7604. The change for SGD to TOP was -1.12.

The performance of SGD to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8179 and a 90 day low of 1.7411. This means the 90 day average was 1.7747. The change for SGD to TOP was -1.65.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SGD1.75866 TOP
5 SGD8.79330 TOP
10 SGD17.58660 TOP
20 SGD35.17320 TOP
50 SGD87.93300 TOP
100 SGD175.86600 TOP
250 SGD439.66500 TOP
500 SGD879.33000 TOP
1000 SGD1,758.66000 TOP
2000 SGD3,517.32000 TOP
5000 SGD8,793.30000 TOP
10000 SGD17,586.60000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Singapore Dollar
1 TOP0.56862 SGD
5 TOP2.84308 SGD
10 TOP5.68615 SGD
20 TOP11.37230 SGD
50 TOP28.43075 SGD
100 TOP56.86150 SGD
250 TOP142.15375 SGD
500 TOP284.30750 SGD
1000 TOP568.61500 SGD
2000 TOP1,137.23000 SGD
5000 TOP2,843.07500 SGD
10000 TOP5,686.15000 SGD