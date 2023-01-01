1 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Singapore dollars

Convert TOP to SGD at the real exchange rate

1000 top
575.53 sgd

1.00000 TOP = 0.57553 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:37 UTC
Track the exchange rate
TOP to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.050487.45111.444041.660840.9633518.8844
1GBP1.1556711.21385101.0591.668741.919281.1133121.823
1USD0.9520.823825183.2551.374751.581150.9171517.9783
1INR0.0114350.00989520.012011310.01651250.01899170.01101620.215943

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Singapore Dollar
1 TOP0.57553 SGD
5 TOP2.87766 SGD
10 TOP5.75533 SGD
20 TOP11.51066 SGD
50 TOP28.77665 SGD
100 TOP57.55330 SGD
250 TOP143.88325 SGD
500 TOP287.76650 SGD
1000 TOP575.53300 SGD
2000 TOP1151.06600 SGD
5000 TOP2877.66500 SGD
10000 TOP5755.33000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SGD1.73752 TOP
5 SGD8.68760 TOP
10 SGD17.37520 TOP
20 SGD34.75040 TOP
50 SGD86.87600 TOP
100 SGD173.75200 TOP
250 SGD434.38000 TOP
500 SGD868.76000 TOP
1000 SGD1737.52000 TOP
2000 SGD3475.04000 TOP
5000 SGD8687.60000 TOP
10000 SGD17375.20000 TOP