Tongan paʻangas to Nigerian nairas today

Convert TOP to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
702,757 ngn

T$1.000 TOP = ₦702.8 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:43
We can't send money between these currencies

TOP to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High704.4030704.4030
Low647.8040575.1010
Average682.5633649.8218
Change5.78%18.09%
1 TOP to NGN stats

The performance of TOP to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 704.4030 and a 30 day low of 647.8040. This means the 30 day average was 682.5633. The change for TOP to NGN was 5.78.

The performance of TOP to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 704.4030 and a 90 day low of 575.1010. This means the 90 day average was 649.8218. The change for TOP to NGN was 18.09.

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Nigerian Naira
1 TOP702.75700 NGN
5 TOP3,513.78500 NGN
10 TOP7,027.57000 NGN
20 TOP14,055.14000 NGN
50 TOP35,137.85000 NGN
100 TOP70,275.70000 NGN
250 TOP175,689.25000 NGN
500 TOP351,378.50000 NGN
1000 TOP702,757.00000 NGN
2000 TOP1,405,514.00000 NGN
5000 TOP3,513,785.00000 NGN
10000 TOP7,027,570.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Tongan Paʻanga
1 NGN0.00142 TOP
5 NGN0.00711 TOP
10 NGN0.01423 TOP
20 NGN0.02846 TOP
50 NGN0.07115 TOP
100 NGN0.14230 TOP
250 NGN0.35574 TOP
500 NGN0.71149 TOP
1000 NGN1.42297 TOP
2000 NGN2.84594 TOP
5000 NGN7.11485 TOP
10000 NGN14.22970 TOP