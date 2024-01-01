1 thousand Nigerian nairas to Tongan paʻangas

Convert NGN to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
1.46 top

₦1.000 NGN = T$0.001462 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00150.0017
Low0.00140.0014
Average0.00150.0015
Change-2.90%-13.02%
1 NGN to TOP stats

The performance of NGN to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.0014. This means the 30 day average was 0.0015. The change for NGN to TOP was -2.90.

The performance of NGN to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0017 and a 90 day low of 0.0014. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for NGN to TOP was -13.02.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Tongan Paʻanga
1 NGN0.00146 TOP
5 NGN0.00731 TOP
10 NGN0.01462 TOP
20 NGN0.02923 TOP
50 NGN0.07308 TOP
100 NGN0.14616 TOP
250 NGN0.36539 TOP
500 NGN0.73078 TOP
1000 NGN1.46155 TOP
2000 NGN2.92310 TOP
5000 NGN7.30775 TOP
10000 NGN14.61550 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Nigerian Naira
1 TOP684.20700 NGN
5 TOP3,421.03500 NGN
10 TOP6,842.07000 NGN
20 TOP13,684.14000 NGN
50 TOP34,210.35000 NGN
100 TOP68,420.70000 NGN
250 TOP171,051.75000 NGN
500 TOP342,103.50000 NGN
1000 TOP684,207.00000 NGN
2000 TOP1,368,414.00000 NGN
5000 TOP3,421,035.00000 NGN
10000 TOP6,842,070.00000 NGN