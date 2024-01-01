Tongan paʻangas to Icelandic krónas today

Convert TOP to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
59,270.70 isk

T$1.000 TOP = kr59.27 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High59.732060.5621
Low57.943157.9431
Average58.856859.1914
Change-0.77%-1.09%
View full history

1 TOP to ISK stats

The performance of TOP to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 59.7320 and a 30 day low of 57.9431. This means the 30 day average was 58.8568. The change for TOP to ISK was -0.77.

The performance of TOP to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 60.5621 and a 90 day low of 57.9431. This means the 90 day average was 59.1914. The change for TOP to ISK was -1.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3191.5141.6780.93521.142
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0821.7751.9671.09624.792
1 USD0.9170.782183.7171.3881.5380.85719.383
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Icelandic Króna
1 TOP59.27070 ISK
5 TOP296.35350 ISK
10 TOP592.70700 ISK
20 TOP1,185.41400 ISK
50 TOP2,963.53500 ISK
100 TOP5,927.07000 ISK
250 TOP14,817.67500 ISK
500 TOP29,635.35000 ISK
1000 TOP59,270.70000 ISK
2000 TOP118,541.40000 ISK
5000 TOP296,353.50000 ISK
10000 TOP592,707.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Tongan Paʻanga
1 ISK0.01687 TOP
5 ISK0.08436 TOP
10 ISK0.16872 TOP
20 ISK0.33744 TOP
50 ISK0.84359 TOP
100 ISK1.68718 TOP
250 ISK4.21795 TOP
500 ISK8.43590 TOP
1000 ISK16.87180 TOP
2000 ISK33.74360 TOP
5000 ISK84.35900 TOP
10000 ISK168.71800 TOP