5,000 Icelandic krónas to Tongan paʻangas

Convert ISK to TOP at the real exchange rate

5,000 isk
84.37 top

kr1.000 ISK = T$0.01687 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01730.0173
Low0.01670.0165
Average0.01700.0169
Change0.79%1.11%
View full history

1 ISK to TOP stats

The performance of ISK to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0173 and a 30 day low of 0.0167. This means the 30 day average was 0.0170. The change for ISK to TOP was 0.79.

The performance of ISK to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0173 and a 90 day low of 0.0165. This means the 90 day average was 0.0169. The change for ISK to TOP was 1.11.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Tongan Paʻanga
1 ISK0.01687 TOP
5 ISK0.08437 TOP
10 ISK0.16873 TOP
20 ISK0.33746 TOP
50 ISK0.84365 TOP
100 ISK1.68730 TOP
250 ISK4.21825 TOP
500 ISK8.43650 TOP
1000 ISK16.87300 TOP
2000 ISK33.74600 TOP
5000 ISK84.36500 TOP
10000 ISK168.73000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Icelandic Króna
1 TOP59.26640 ISK
5 TOP296.33200 ISK
10 TOP592.66400 ISK
20 TOP1,185.32800 ISK
50 TOP2,963.32000 ISK
100 TOP5,926.64000 ISK
250 TOP14,816.60000 ISK
500 TOP29,633.20000 ISK
1000 TOP59,266.40000 ISK
2000 TOP118,532.80000 ISK
5000 TOP296,332.00000 ISK
10000 TOP592,664.00000 ISK