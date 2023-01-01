1 Tongan paʻanga to Icelandic krónas

Convert TOP to ISK at the real exchange rate

1 top
58.12 isk

1.00000 TOP = 58.12170 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:1 UTC
TOP to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.051587.54261.445081.661530.963118.9185
1GBP1.1555411.21505101.1591.669841.919971.112921.8611
1USD0.9510.823011183.2551.37431.580150.91617.9919
1INR0.0114230.009885430.012011310.01650710.01897970.01100230.216106

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Icelandic Króna
1 TOP58.12170 ISK
5 TOP290.60850 ISK
10 TOP581.21700 ISK
20 TOP1162.43400 ISK
50 TOP2906.08500 ISK
100 TOP5812.17000 ISK
250 TOP14530.42500 ISK
500 TOP29060.85000 ISK
1000 TOP58121.70000 ISK
2000 TOP116243.40000 ISK
5000 TOP290608.50000 ISK
10000 TOP581217.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Tongan Paʻanga
1 ISK0.01721 TOP
5 ISK0.08603 TOP
10 ISK0.17205 TOP
20 ISK0.34411 TOP
50 ISK0.86026 TOP
100 ISK1.72053 TOP
250 ISK4.30133 TOP
500 ISK8.60265 TOP
1000 ISK17.20530 TOP
2000 ISK34.41060 TOP
5000 ISK86.02650 TOP
10000 ISK172.05300 TOP