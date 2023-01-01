10 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Icelandic krónas

Convert TOP to ISK at the real exchange rate

10000 top
581343 isk

1.00000 TOP = 58.13430 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:2 UTC
TOP to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Icelandic Króna
1 TOP58.13430 ISK
5 TOP290.67150 ISK
10 TOP581.34300 ISK
20 TOP1162.68600 ISK
50 TOP2906.71500 ISK
100 TOP5813.43000 ISK
250 TOP14533.57500 ISK
500 TOP29067.15000 ISK
1000 TOP58134.30000 ISK
2000 TOP116268.60000 ISK
5000 TOP290671.50000 ISK
10000 TOP581343.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Tongan Paʻanga
1 ISK0.01720 TOP
5 ISK0.08601 TOP
10 ISK0.17202 TOP
20 ISK0.34403 TOP
50 ISK0.86008 TOP
100 ISK1.72015 TOP
250 ISK4.30038 TOP
500 ISK8.60075 TOP
1000 ISK17.20150 TOP
2000 ISK34.40300 TOP
5000 ISK86.00750 TOP
10000 ISK172.01500 TOP