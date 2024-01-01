Tongan paʻangas to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert TOP to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
6,424.02 ghs

T$1.000 TOP = GH¢6.424 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:37
Track the exchange rate

TOP to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.42406.4240
Low6.21385.7005
Average6.31246.1266
Change1.15%11.59%
View full history

1 TOP to GHS stats

The performance of TOP to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4240 and a 30 day low of 6.2138. This means the 30 day average was 6.3124. The change for TOP to GHS was 1.15.

The performance of TOP to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.4240 and a 90 day low of 5.7005. This means the 90 day average was 6.1266. The change for TOP to GHS was 11.59.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3521.5141.6780.93521.133
1 GBP1.17311.279107.111.7761.9671.09624.779
1 USD0.9170.782183.7291.3881.5380.85719.37
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TOP6.42402 GHS
5 TOP32.12010 GHS
10 TOP64.24020 GHS
20 TOP128.48040 GHS
50 TOP321.20100 GHS
100 TOP642.40200 GHS
250 TOP1,606.00500 GHS
500 TOP3,212.01000 GHS
1000 TOP6,424.02000 GHS
2000 TOP12,848.04000 GHS
5000 TOP32,120.10000 GHS
10000 TOP64,240.20000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Tongan Paʻanga
1 GHS0.15567 TOP
5 GHS0.77833 TOP
10 GHS1.55666 TOP
20 GHS3.11332 TOP
50 GHS7.78330 TOP
100 GHS15.56660 TOP
250 GHS38.91650 TOP
500 GHS77.83300 TOP
1000 GHS155.66600 TOP
2000 GHS311.33200 TOP
5000 GHS778.33000 TOP
10000 GHS1,556.66000 TOP