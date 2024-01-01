Tongan paʻangas to Fijian dollars today

Convert TOP to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
979.49 fjd

T$1.000 TOP = FJ$0.9795 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:36
We can't send money between these currencies

TOP to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.97950.9795
Low0.95400.9540
Average0.96640.9665
Change0.61%0.87%
View full history

1 TOP to FJD stats

The performance of TOP to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9795 and a 30 day low of 0.9540. This means the 30 day average was 0.9664. The change for TOP to FJD was 0.61.

The performance of TOP to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9795 and a 90 day low of 0.9540. This means the 90 day average was 0.9665. The change for TOP to FJD was 0.87.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Fijian Dollar
1 TOP0.97949 FJD
5 TOP4.89743 FJD
10 TOP9.79485 FJD
20 TOP19.58970 FJD
50 TOP48.97425 FJD
100 TOP97.94850 FJD
250 TOP244.87125 FJD
500 TOP489.74250 FJD
1000 TOP979.48500 FJD
2000 TOP1,958.97000 FJD
5000 TOP4,897.42500 FJD
10000 TOP9,794.85000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 FJD1.02094 TOP
5 FJD5.10470 TOP
10 FJD10.20940 TOP
20 FJD20.41880 TOP
50 FJD51.04700 TOP
100 FJD102.09400 TOP
250 FJD255.23500 TOP
500 FJD510.47000 TOP
1000 FJD1,020.94000 TOP
2000 FJD2,041.88000 TOP
5000 FJD5,104.70000 TOP
10000 FJD10,209.40000 TOP