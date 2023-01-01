5 Tongan paʻangas to Fijian dollars

Convert TOP to FJD at the real exchange rate

5 top
4.78 fjd

1.00000 TOP = 0.95678 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51 UTC
TOP to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 FJD
Mid market rate

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Fijian Dollar
1 TOP0.95678 FJD
5 TOP4.78390 FJD
10 TOP9.56780 FJD
20 TOP19.13560 FJD
50 TOP47.83900 FJD
100 TOP95.67800 FJD
250 TOP239.19500 FJD
500 TOP478.39000 FJD
1000 TOP956.78000 FJD
2000 TOP1913.56000 FJD
5000 TOP4783.90000 FJD
10000 TOP9567.80000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 FJD1.04517 TOP
5 FJD5.22585 TOP
10 FJD10.45170 TOP
20 FJD20.90340 TOP
50 FJD52.25850 TOP
100 FJD104.51700 TOP
250 FJD261.29250 TOP
500 FJD522.58500 TOP
1000 FJD1045.17000 TOP
2000 FJD2090.34000 TOP
5000 FJD5225.85000 TOP
10000 FJD10451.70000 TOP