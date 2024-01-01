Tongan paʻangas to Aruban florins today

Convert TOP to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
769.16 awg

T$1.000 TOP = ƒ0.7692 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
TOP to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.77670.7767
Low0.75050.7505
Average0.76520.7659
Change-0.88%0.09%
1 TOP to AWG stats

The performance of TOP to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7767 and a 30 day low of 0.7505. This means the 30 day average was 0.7652. The change for TOP to AWG was -0.88.

The performance of TOP to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7767 and a 90 day low of 0.7505. This means the 90 day average was 0.7659. The change for TOP to AWG was 0.09.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Aruban Florin
1 TOP0.76916 AWG
5 TOP3.84582 AWG
10 TOP7.69163 AWG
20 TOP15.38326 AWG
50 TOP38.45815 AWG
100 TOP76.91630 AWG
250 TOP192.29075 AWG
500 TOP384.58150 AWG
1000 TOP769.16300 AWG
2000 TOP1,538.32600 AWG
5000 TOP3,845.81500 AWG
10000 TOP7,691.63000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Tongan Paʻanga
1 AWG1.30011 TOP
5 AWG6.50055 TOP
10 AWG13.00110 TOP
20 AWG26.00220 TOP
50 AWG65.00550 TOP
100 AWG130.01100 TOP
250 AWG325.02750 TOP
500 AWG650.05500 TOP
1000 AWG1,300.11000 TOP
2000 AWG2,600.22000 TOP
5000 AWG6,500.55000 TOP
10000 AWG13,001.10000 TOP