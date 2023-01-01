1 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Aruban florins

Convert TOP to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
759.30 awg

1.00000 TOP = 0.75930 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23 UTC
TOP to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Aruban Florin
1 TOP0.75930 AWG
5 TOP3.79648 AWG
10 TOP7.59295 AWG
20 TOP15.18590 AWG
50 TOP37.96475 AWG
100 TOP75.92950 AWG
250 TOP189.82375 AWG
500 TOP379.64750 AWG
1000 TOP759.29500 AWG
2000 TOP1518.59000 AWG
5000 TOP3796.47500 AWG
10000 TOP7592.95000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Tongan Paʻanga
1 AWG1.31701 TOP
5 AWG6.58505 TOP
10 AWG13.17010 TOP
20 AWG26.34020 TOP
50 AWG65.85050 TOP
100 AWG131.70100 TOP
250 AWG329.25250 TOP
500 AWG658.50500 TOP
1000 AWG1317.01000 TOP
2000 AWG2634.02000 TOP
5000 AWG6585.05000 TOP
10000 AWG13170.10000 TOP