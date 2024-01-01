Tongan paʻangas to Argentine pesos today

Convert TOP to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
401,033 ars

T$1.000 TOP = $401.0 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TOP to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High401.0330401.0330
Low388.3630372.7300
Average395.1832387.8204
Change1.04%6.12%
1 TOP to ARS stats

The performance of TOP to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 401.0330 and a 30 day low of 388.3630. This means the 30 day average was 395.1832. The change for TOP to ARS was 1.04.

The performance of TOP to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 401.0330 and a 90 day low of 372.7300. This means the 90 day average was 387.8204. The change for TOP to ARS was 6.12.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3161.5141.6770.93521.125
1 GBP1.17311.279107.071.7751.9671.09724.77
1 USD0.9170.782183.711.3881.5380.85719.366
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Argentine Peso
1 TOP401.03300 ARS
5 TOP2,005.16500 ARS
10 TOP4,010.33000 ARS
20 TOP8,020.66000 ARS
50 TOP20,051.65000 ARS
100 TOP40,103.30000 ARS
250 TOP100,258.25000 ARS
500 TOP200,516.50000 ARS
1000 TOP401,033.00000 ARS
2000 TOP802,066.00000 ARS
5000 TOP2,005,165.00000 ARS
10000 TOP4,010,330.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Tongan Paʻanga
1 ARS0.00249 TOP
5 ARS0.01247 TOP
10 ARS0.02494 TOP
20 ARS0.04987 TOP
50 ARS0.12468 TOP
100 ARS0.24936 TOP
250 ARS0.62339 TOP
500 ARS1.24678 TOP
1000 ARS2.49356 TOP
2000 ARS4.98712 TOP
5000 ARS12.46780 TOP
10000 ARS24.93560 TOP