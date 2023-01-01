10 Tongan paʻangas to Argentine pesos
Convert TOP to ARS at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Argentine pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Argentine Peso
|1 TOP
|146.83300 ARS
|5 TOP
|734.16500 ARS
|10 TOP
|1468.33000 ARS
|20 TOP
|2936.66000 ARS
|50 TOP
|7341.65000 ARS
|100 TOP
|14683.30000 ARS
|250 TOP
|36708.25000 ARS
|500 TOP
|73416.50000 ARS
|1000 TOP
|146833.00000 ARS
|2000 TOP
|293666.00000 ARS
|5000 TOP
|734165.00000 ARS
|10000 TOP
|1468330.00000 ARS