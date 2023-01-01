5 Tongan paʻangas to Argentine pesos

Convert TOP to ARS at the real exchange rate

5 top
734.17 ars

1.00000 TOP = 146.83300 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TOP to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 ARS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.051387.5261.444221.661080.9631518.9122
1GBP1.155411.21465101.1261.668631.919181.1128221.8507
1USD0.95120.823282183.2551.373751.580030.916217.9893
1INR0.01142520.009888680.012011310.01650050.01897820.01100470.216075

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Argentine Peso
1 TOP146.83300 ARS
5 TOP734.16500 ARS
10 TOP1468.33000 ARS
20 TOP2936.66000 ARS
50 TOP7341.65000 ARS
100 TOP14683.30000 ARS
250 TOP36708.25000 ARS
500 TOP73416.50000 ARS
1000 TOP146833.00000 ARS
2000 TOP293666.00000 ARS
5000 TOP734165.00000 ARS
10000 TOP1468330.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Tongan Paʻanga
1 ARS0.00681 TOP
5 ARS0.03405 TOP
10 ARS0.06810 TOP
20 ARS0.13621 TOP
50 ARS0.34052 TOP
100 ARS0.68104 TOP
250 ARS1.70261 TOP
500 ARS3.40522 TOP
1000 ARS6.81044 TOP
2000 ARS13.62088 TOP
5000 ARS34.05220 TOP
10000 ARS68.10440 TOP