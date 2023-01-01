10 thousand Tunisian dinars to Tanzanian shillings

Convert TND to TZS at the real exchange rate

10,000 tnd
7,869,450.00 tzs

1.00000 TND = 786.94500 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:9 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TND to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 TZS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.0507587.46441.444261.66140.9634518.928
1GBP1.1554711.2141101.0621.668781.919681.1132421.8706
1USD0.95170.823655183.241.37451.581150.916918.0138
1INR0.01143320.009894950.012013510.01651250.01899510.01101510.216408

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 TND786.94500 TZS
5 TND3934.72500 TZS
10 TND7869.45000 TZS
20 TND15738.90000 TZS
50 TND39347.25000 TZS
100 TND78694.50000 TZS
250 TND196736.25000 TZS
500 TND393472.50000 TZS
1000 TND786945.00000 TZS
2000 TND1573890.00000 TZS
5000 TND3934725.00000 TZS
10000 TND7869450.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Tunisian Dinar
1 TZS0.00127 TND
5 TZS0.00635 TND
10 TZS0.01271 TND
20 TZS0.02541 TND
50 TZS0.06354 TND
100 TZS0.12707 TND
250 TZS0.31768 TND
500 TZS0.63537 TND
1000 TZS1.27074 TND
2000 TZS2.54148 TND
5000 TZS6.35370 TND
10000 TZS12.70740 TND