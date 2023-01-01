5 Tunisian dinars to Saint Helena pounds

5 tnd
1.29 shp

1.00000 TND = 0.25757 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:2 UTC
TND to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 SHP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 TND0.25757 SHP
5 TND1.28786 SHP
10 TND2.57572 SHP
20 TND5.15144 SHP
50 TND12.87860 SHP
100 TND25.75720 SHP
250 TND64.39300 SHP
500 TND128.78600 SHP
1000 TND257.57200 SHP
2000 TND515.14400 SHP
5000 TND1287.86000 SHP
10000 TND2575.72000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 SHP3.88241 TND
5 SHP19.41205 TND
10 SHP38.82410 TND
20 SHP77.64820 TND
50 SHP194.12050 TND
100 SHP388.24100 TND
250 SHP970.60250 TND
500 SHP1941.20500 TND
1000 SHP3882.41000 TND
2000 SHP7764.82000 TND
5000 SHP19412.05000 TND
10000 SHP38824.10000 TND