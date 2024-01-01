20 Saint Helena pounds to Tunisian dinars

£1.000 SHP = DT3.996 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:01
SHP to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TND
1 SHP to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.03784.0653
Low3.98513.9851
Average4.01134.0166
Change-0.66%-0.52%
1 SHP to TND stats

The performance of SHP to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0378 and a 30 day low of 3.9851. This means the 30 day average was 4.0113. The change for SHP to TND was -0.66.

The performance of SHP to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0653 and a 90 day low of 3.9851. This means the 90 day average was 4.0166. The change for SHP to TND was -0.52.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 SHP3.99598 TND
5 SHP19.97990 TND
10 SHP39.95980 TND
20 SHP79.91960 TND
50 SHP199.79900 TND
100 SHP399.59800 TND
250 SHP998.99500 TND
500 SHP1,997.99000 TND
1000 SHP3,995.98000 TND
2000 SHP7,991.96000 TND
5000 SHP19,979.90000 TND
10000 SHP39,959.80000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 TND0.25025 SHP
5 TND1.25126 SHP
10 TND2.50252 SHP
20 TND5.00504 SHP
50 TND12.51260 SHP
100 TND25.02520 SHP
250 TND62.56300 SHP
500 TND125.12600 SHP
1000 TND250.25200 SHP
2000 TND500.50400 SHP
5000 TND1,251.26000 SHP
10000 TND2,502.52000 SHP