1 Turkmenistani manat to Aruban florins

Convert TMT to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 tmt
0.52 awg

1.00000 TMT = 0.51788 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:6 UTC
TMT to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Aruban Florin
1 TMT0.51788 AWG
5 TMT2.58941 AWG
10 TMT5.17883 AWG
20 TMT10.35766 AWG
50 TMT25.89415 AWG
100 TMT51.78830 AWG
250 TMT129.47075 AWG
500 TMT258.94150 AWG
1000 TMT517.88300 AWG
2000 TMT1035.76600 AWG
5000 TMT2589.41500 AWG
10000 TMT5178.83000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Turkmenistani Manat
1 AWG1.93094 TMT
5 AWG9.65470 TMT
10 AWG19.30940 TMT
20 AWG38.61880 TMT
50 AWG96.54700 TMT
100 AWG193.09400 TMT
250 AWG482.73500 TMT
500 AWG965.47000 TMT
1000 AWG1930.94000 TMT
2000 AWG3861.88000 TMT
5000 AWG9654.70000 TMT
10000 AWG19309.40000 TMT