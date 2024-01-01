Tajikistani somonis to Samoan talas today

Convert TJS to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
258.47 wst

SM1.000 TJS = WS$0.2585 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TJS to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25930.2593
Low0.25030.2478
Average0.25470.2524
Change3.11%3.17%
1 TJS to WST stats

The performance of TJS to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2593 and a 30 day low of 0.2503. This means the 30 day average was 0.2547. The change for TJS to WST was 3.11.

The performance of TJS to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2593 and a 90 day low of 0.2478. This means the 90 day average was 0.2524. The change for TJS to WST was 3.17.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3711.5131.6760.93721.069
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1651.7741.9661.09924.711
1 USD0.9170.782183.7691.3871.5360.85919.316
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Samoan Tala
1 TJS0.25847 WST
5 TJS1.29236 WST
10 TJS2.58471 WST
20 TJS5.16942 WST
50 TJS12.92355 WST
100 TJS25.84710 WST
250 TJS64.61775 WST
500 TJS129.23550 WST
1000 TJS258.47100 WST
2000 TJS516.94200 WST
5000 TJS1,292.35500 WST
10000 TJS2,584.71000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Tajikistani Somoni
1 WST3.86891 TJS
5 WST19.34455 TJS
10 WST38.68910 TJS
20 WST77.37820 TJS
50 WST193.44550 TJS
100 WST386.89100 TJS
250 WST967.22750 TJS
500 WST1,934.45500 TJS
1000 WST3,868.91000 TJS
2000 WST7,737.82000 TJS
5000 WST19,344.55000 TJS
10000 WST38,689.10000 TJS