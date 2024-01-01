Tajikistani somonis to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert TJS to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
252,087 tzs

SM1.000 TJS = tzs252.1 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
TJS to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High253.2100253.2100
Low244.1670236.2980
Average249.1650243.6675
Change3.24%6.68%
1 TJS to TZS stats

The performance of TJS to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 253.2100 and a 30 day low of 244.1670. This means the 30 day average was 249.1650. The change for TJS to TZS was 3.24.

The performance of TJS to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 253.2100 and a 90 day low of 236.2980. This means the 90 day average was 243.6675. The change for TJS to TZS was 6.68.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.3681.5131.6760.93621.064
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1841.7751.9661.09924.71
1 USD0.9170.782183.771.3871.5360.85919.312
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Tanzanian Shilling
1 TJS252.08700 TZS
5 TJS1,260.43500 TZS
10 TJS2,520.87000 TZS
20 TJS5,041.74000 TZS
50 TJS12,604.35000 TZS
100 TJS25,208.70000 TZS
250 TJS63,021.75000 TZS
500 TJS126,043.50000 TZS
1000 TJS252,087.00000 TZS
2000 TJS504,174.00000 TZS
5000 TJS1,260,435.00000 TZS
10000 TJS2,520,870.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Tajikistani Somoni
1 TZS0.00397 TJS
5 TZS0.01983 TJS
10 TZS0.03967 TJS
20 TZS0.07934 TJS
50 TZS0.19834 TJS
100 TZS0.39669 TJS
250 TZS0.99172 TJS
500 TZS1.98345 TJS
1000 TZS3.96689 TJS
2000 TZS7.93378 TJS
5000 TZS19.83445 TJS
10000 TZS39.66890 TJS