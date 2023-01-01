1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Tajikistani somonis

Convert TZS to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
4.38 tjs

1.00000 TZS = 0.00438 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:19 UTC
TZS to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 TJS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Tajikistani Somoni
1 TZS0.00438 TJS
5 TZS0.02191 TJS
10 TZS0.04381 TJS
20 TZS0.08762 TJS
50 TZS0.21906 TJS
100 TZS0.43812 TJS
250 TZS1.09531 TJS
500 TZS2.19062 TJS
1000 TZS4.38124 TJS
2000 TZS8.76248 TJS
5000 TZS21.90620 TJS
10000 TZS43.81240 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Tanzanian Shilling
1 TJS228.24600 TZS
5 TJS1141.23000 TZS
10 TJS2282.46000 TZS
20 TJS4564.92000 TZS
50 TJS11412.30000 TZS
100 TJS22824.60000 TZS
250 TJS57061.50000 TZS
500 TJS114123.00000 TZS
1000 TJS228246.00000 TZS
2000 TJS456492.00000 TZS
5000 TJS1141230.00000 TZS
10000 TJS2282460.00000 TZS