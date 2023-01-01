20 Tajikistani somonis to Tanzanian shillings

Convert TJS to TZS at the real exchange rate

20 tjs
4,576.12 tzs

1.00000 TJS = 228.80600 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate
TJS to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 TZS
Mid market rate

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Tanzanian Shilling
1 TJS228.80600 TZS
5 TJS1144.03000 TZS
10 TJS2288.06000 TZS
20 TJS4576.12000 TZS
50 TJS11440.30000 TZS
100 TJS22880.60000 TZS
250 TJS57201.50000 TZS
500 TJS114403.00000 TZS
1000 TJS228806.00000 TZS
2000 TJS457612.00000 TZS
5000 TJS1144030.00000 TZS
10000 TJS2288060.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Tajikistani Somoni
1 TZS0.00437 TJS
5 TZS0.02185 TJS
10 TZS0.04371 TJS
20 TZS0.08741 TJS
50 TZS0.21853 TJS
100 TZS0.43705 TJS
250 TZS1.09263 TJS
500 TZS2.18526 TJS
1000 TZS4.37052 TJS
2000 TZS8.74104 TJS
5000 TZS21.85260 TJS
10000 TZS43.70520 TJS